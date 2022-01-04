Bell of Northampton unveils new management team with grand plans for expansion

Bell of Northampton has unveiled its new-look management team as it begins work on a range of new developments.

The home lifestyle store in Kingsthorpe Road sells a range of products, ranging from BBQ's, grills and ovens, all the way to kitchen and bathroom fixtures. They even have their own café.

But as 2022 gets underway, the company is looking ahead to bring more for the customer experience.

Back l-r Jamie Bedford, Mark Simmonds. Front l-r Lee Ferris, Dave Richardson, Richard Kingston.

One of its concessions, CCE Landscaping, is reportedly starting to create an exciting new display area for customers next to Bell’s rear car park. It will feature items from CCE’s popular landscaping and outdoor ranges, including garden rooms and artificial grass.

Bell also plans to unveil a new contract specifications suite for its commercial customers later in January.

The suite will enable builders, property developers and architects to choose from Bell’s range of commercial fixtures and fittings for new developments across southern and central England.

The store is also halfway through a major project to renovate its iconic 100-year-old Northern Lights roof and is investing in a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to further improve the growing e-commerce side of its business.

Managing director, Lee Ferris explained: “Our online offering has been incredibly successful in the past few years and this sophisticated system will help us to continue to grow this part of our business.

“This new system combined with our new Contracts Specification Suite, the new outdoor display area and our new management team means we’re embarking on another exciting year in Bell’s history.”

As part of these new expansion plans, the company said it has welcomed Jamie Bedford as its new kitchen, bathroom and tiles manager and has made several significant in-house promotions to draw on the decades of experience in its existing team.

Dave Richardson, who has worked there 24 years, has recently joined its board of directors.

Richard Kingston has also stepped up to become a departmental director for its popular fires, stoves and outdoor living ranges. In addition, Richard is responsible for Bell’s e-commerce stream which accounts for a further quarter of the firm’s revenue.

Lee added: “We’re thrilled to have promoted Dave and Richard who have both played huge roles in Bell’s success over the years.