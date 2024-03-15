Bee More Design buzzes with excitement at the SBS Event 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bee More Design, a creative brand agency with one of its bases in Northamptonshire, is proud to announce its recent participation and award in the prestigious Small Business Sunday (#SBS) event in 2024, hosted by Theo Paphitis.

The event, held at the ICC in Birmingham, showcased a diverse array of selected small businesses from across the UK, providing an invaluable platform for networking, collaboration, and recognition within the business community.

Retail entrepreneur and former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis chooses small firms to highlight to his followers on X and Instagram. More information is available here: https://www.theopaphitissbs.com

Nikki and Kate of Bee More Design receiving award from Theo Paphitis

Bee More Design's founders Kate and Nikki, expressed their excitement about being selected, stating, "We’re thrilled to have been chosen, it was such a wonderful opportunity for Bee More Design to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, meet and have one-to-one sessions with leading industry figures, and listen to some inspiring talks from amazing people.”

Although their business started solely by serving start-up businesses in the local area, the word and reputation quickly spread and they’ve worked for clients the length and breadth of the UK, and beyond. That said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement we've received from our community, and love working for our local businesses – this will always be important to us."

Bee More Design specialises in providing innovative design solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses. With a focus on delivering exceptional quality and personalised service, the ladies have established themselves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their brand identity and online presence.

"We are committed to supporting the growth and success of small businesses in our local community," Towcester-based Nikki added. "I offer creative website design, alongside the creative expertise and dedication to client satisfaction of Kate, who offers full branding design, re-design, and analysis, as well as creative printed materials and brochure design. Together we work with businesses to achieve their goals and stand out in today's competitive market."