‘Beautiful’ Northamptonshire pub returns after one year hiatus with updated look and new landlord

Take a look around the newly refurbished traditional pub in the quaint village of Yardley Hastings

The Red Lion public house in Yardley Hastings has opened after being closed for a year and its new landlord is excited to welcome back the locals with an all new menu and an updated look.

The traditional thatched roofed pub, owned by Wells and Co, now boasts stylish comfortable seating, warm furnishings, a spacious bar area and a brand new catering kitchen.

Landlord, Warren Pike, said: “With over 20 years of experience as a general manager and head chef at pub companies including Greene King, Mitchells & Butlers and Wells & Co, I’ve decided to take on The Red Lion myself.

“It’s a great business with so much potential in the pretty and quaint village of Yardley Hastings. Reopening after such a long time will be a challenge, but I can’t wait to welcome the residents in the area and introduce them to their improved local.”

The pub has additionally launched a new menu featuring traditional pub dishes alongside a selection of sandwiches and lighter dishes for lunchtime in addition to small tapas style plates for snacking.

There is also an array of drinking including premium wines, spirits and award-winning beer from Bedford’s Brewpoint brewery.

Warren continued: “Many people have fond memories of various events held in the past at The Red Lion and I’m looking forward to hosting more in the future. It’s a beautiful traditional pub with a friendly bar area, relaxed garden space, and a comfortable 40 seat restaurant where we will be offering delicious food alongside a variety of drinks for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information, visit www.theredlionyardleyhastings.co.uk.

1 . The Red Lion Meet the new landlord and head chef of The Red Lion pub in Yardley Hastings, Warren Pike. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

