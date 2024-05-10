Barwood Capital primed for growth after successful year leads to series of promotions
Each will play an integral role in ensuring the continued positive growth in the commercial and residential markets.
The news comes following a positive year for the investment firm despite a challenging period for the economy.
This saw Towcester-headquartered Barwood successfully fundraise for Barwood’s Residential Investment Platform (BRIP) 10, which closed with commitments exceeding £5 million, while its Growth Fund V closed in January at £48.1m.
Shyam Nottra and Tom Darby have been promoted to Residential Investment Managers after the former joined as Investment Analyst in October 2022 and the latter as a graduate in 2019, before working his way up to Investment Analyst.
Their roles will focus on actively managing Barwood’s existing pipeline of residential opportunities, while cultivating new relationships with developers, agents, and brokers to facilitate opportunities.
Adam Smith is promoted to Senior Asset Management Director, to drive fund and asset performance in the Growth Fund series while also leading on Barwood’s self-storage aggregation strategy.
Hugo Trower, formerly Investment Director, is promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Barwood’s Residential Investment Platform, focusing on supporting its SME partners to provide equity funding to deliver much needed housing in a supply starved market.
Finally, Jonathon Ellerington becomes Investment Director after working for Barwood for the last six years, most recently as Senior Investment Manager. He will be responsible for sourcing, recommending, and executing acquisition opportunities on behalf of Barwood’s managed funds and external mandates.
Hugh Elrington, Managing Director at Barwood, said: “After a successful year for the business, we’re pleased to be able to reward our fantastic team by supporting them to progress and thrive in their careers.
“These individuals have all been an asset to Barwood and have shown continued commitment and dedication, fully deserving their respective promotions.
“I’m confident that they will continue to contribute to the company’s growth and support our purpose to innovate and unlock value in both the commercial and residential markets.”