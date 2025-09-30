Barwood Capital launches virtual cycle challenge for Baby Basics Northampton
The company, which has already raised circa £300 towards its target, is inviting local people, businesses, and supporters nationwide to join in by pledging their own miles or by donating to the cause.
Barwood will have a full virtual indoor riding setup on its premises during the week, including two road bikes which will be attached to a smart trainer. A virtual screen will also guide the riders through a virtual environment using the Zwift app.
Baby Basics Northampton provides essential items such as nappies, clothing, and cots to support new parents who are struggling due to a variety of reasons including financial hardship, housing issues, isolation, refugee status and domestic violence situations. With demand for its services at record levels, funds raised through the cycle will help the charity continue its vital work supporting parents and children across the region.
Hugh Elrington, Managing Director at Barwood, said: “Not only is this a fantastic fundraising challenge for our team - but it’s also a chance to bring the whole community together. Whether you are able to cycle a mile, or ten, or show your support through a donation, every contribution counts. Together, we can clock up the miles and make a real difference for families supported by Baby Basics.”
Sabrina Oakey, co-founder of Baby Basics Northampton, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Barwood through their virtual cycling fundraiser.
“£2,000 could provide 100 babies with a safe place to sleep and give dignity back to over 65 families through essential toiletry sets.
“Partnerships like this are invaluable, as they not only raise vital funds but also help to spread awareness of our work. The commitment and energy Barwood are showing will make a real difference, helping us continue BabyBasics Northampton’s work to support families in crisis.
“Fundraising activities like this remind us that when communities and businesses come together, the impact can be extraordinary.
“Together, we’re giving parents hope and babies the safest possible start in life.”
Supporters can pledge their miles here or donate here.