Barwood Capital appoints new Senior Residential Development Manager

Leading UK based real estate investment and development platform, Barwood Capital (“Barwood”) has announced the appointment of Alex Jervis, who has joined the Barwood Residential Investment Platform (‘BRIP’) as Senior Residential Development Manager.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex brings over 8 years of experience in the property industry, having previously worked for Savills at its UK head office. During his time there, Alex advised a diverse range of clients on matters related to the delivery of residential development projects, ranging from single houses in central London to urban extensions and new settlements throughout the UK.

In his new role, Alex will be responsible for leading the day-to-day management of BRIP’s delivery partners, to ensure the successful delivery of projects that meet the strategic objectives of the business, ensuring maximum returns for Barwood’s investors and delivery partners alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes following a successful year for the investment firm, despite a challenging period for the UK economy. This saw Barwood successfully fundraise for BRIP10, which closed with commitments exceeding £5 million, while its Growth Fund V closed in January at £48.1m.

Alex Jervis, Senior Residential Development Manager at Barwood Capital

Alex said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the BRIP team at Barwood Capital at such an exciting time, following on from what has been a very challenging environment for SME residential developers.

“Through BRIP’s unique offering, I am relishing the opportunity to work closely with all existing and new partners, and investors, to create and deliver much-needed high-quality homes in desirable locations where supply can often be the most constrained.”

Hugo Trower, Residential Chief Operating Officer at Barwood, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to Barwood Capital. His extensive and varied experience working on a multitude of differing projects across the residential market, coupled with his proven ability to manage multiple complex projects and teams, makes him an ideal fit for our business.

“We are confident that Alex will play a significant role in advancing our developments, processes and initiatives, and helping us achieve our ambitious goals.”