Barratts Snooker Club and Bar in Northampton invests £20,000 in new pool tables

After reviewing their pool table offering, Barratts Snooker club have made the decision to upgrade their pool tables to championship standards.After a consultation with Gaming UK, Blackball tables were selected as the preferred table. Based upon a greater frame stability, stronger table support and fantastic cushion consistently the Blackball tables are increasingly being chosen for professional championship competitions.To match the quality of the new tables the playing surface has also been reviewed and upgraded. The club has selected three varying table cloths to give a fantastic choice to the players.Firstly the speed cloth installed is the elite pro, which provides a fast and accurate game. Secondly to replicate the professional championships the Hainsworth Match cloth has been chosen and finally for the elite players the Hainsworth precision cloth can be found in the clubs match room.To support such high grade tables and cloth the club have also upgraded the pool balls to Aramith premier and pro cup, along with LED lighting to provide a brighter more constant light across the table reducing shadowing.The club welcome all existing and new players to come and try the new tables and the first 10 customers to quote GAMUK8 will receive a free game.