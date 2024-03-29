Barratt donates £1,500 to local military charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Bull, SSAFA Northamptonshire Chair,was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Barratt Foundation, and pleased that the SSAFA name was recognised within the county.

Gareth said: “Larger donations from corporate partners help our local branch to develop strategies to really benefit the local community. From giving emergency heating vouchers to funding the provision of white or brown goods, this kind of donation makes such a difference locally and not just to veterans, but also to their families too.”

SSAFA Northamptonshire received £1,500, which will go towards supporting local veterans with anything from helping them with housing costs to alcohol rehabilitation.”

SSAFA volunteers receiving Barratt's funding

SSAFA was established in 1885 to assist the families of soldiers and sailors who were wounded or killed in combat. From helping impoverished WWII veterans to pay their heating bills, to funding specialist holidays for service families with a child with additional needs or disability, SSAFA is there for all service personnel, including Reserve forces, from the moment they receive their service number.

Gareth said: “I think the construction industry in general is warm towards military charities because they employ a lot of veterans and really understand the unique pressures that life post-service puts on people. We couldn’t be more grateful for the kind donations.”

The housing sector has been particularly kind to SSAFA in the last year, with David Wilson Homes donating £1,500 last year to the charity.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer SSAFA a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”