Barclays Eagle Lab launches at Vulcan Works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barclays Eagle Lab aims to drive growth in the local economy by boosting the Northamptonshire eco system for start-up and young businesses, signposting them to a network of industry experts and mentors as well as growth programmes, events and workshops, and investors and funding streams.

The Lab will look to complement existing services offered by Vulcan Works’ own Business Growth Manager, Darren Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barclays Eagle Labs’ Eco System Manager, Owen Moran, will be based at Vulcan Works as part of a contract between the High Street bank and Oxford Innovation Space, which was appointed to manage Vulcan Works by West Northamptonshire Council.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Moran of Barclays Eagle Labs at Vulcan Works

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of a Barclays Eagle Lab at Vulcan Works. Northamptonshire has one of highest rates of start-up businesses in the UK. Unfortunately, we also have a high failure rate. This is something we wanted to tackle when we launched, through offering bespoke business support and cost-effective workspace solutions. To be able to enhance this support further with the backing and expertise of Barclays and its industry experts will really make a difference to so many entrepreneurs and young businesses.”

Owen Moran, Barclays Eagle Labs Eco System manager added: “We’re so pleased to be opening our doors in Northampton. This partnership shows our dedicated commitment to supporting local businesses here, and to drive growth in the local economy.

“Eagle Labs provide a wealth of support to startup businesses, particularly those who are focused on technology and innovation. Physical spaces, like this one in Northampton, are vital for businesses to get connected with our mentors, specialists and to create a collaborative community with each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council said: “It is fantastic news for West Northamptonshire that the new Barclays Eagle Lab will be officially launching at the iconic Vulcan Works next month. This is set to enhance and amplify the expert support already available for businesses in the area and make a real positive change to our local economy. At West Northamptonshire Council we are dedicated to enabling local, sustainable growth for all employers in the area and we can only achieve this by working with organisations such as Vulcan Works and Barclays Eagle Labs.”