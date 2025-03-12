Barclaycard colleagues support The Lewis Foundation

Barclaycard colleagues in Northampton have been generously giving their time to support The Lewis Foundation, regularly volunteering to support the charity’s mission to provide over 2,000 free gift packs each month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region.

Since the summer of 2024, Barclaycard team members have been dedicating their Friday afternoons to help prepare and package essential gift packs, ensuring the charity can continue to spread comfort and joy to even more patients undergoing cancer treatment. Their enthusiasm for the weekly sessions has been so strong that groups of four colleagues will now be volunteering every Friday in 2025 from 1pm – 4pm at The Lewis Foundation, significantly increasing the charity’s capacity to provide support where it’s needed most.

From packing and labelling gift bags to preparing stock for the charity’s Grosvenor Centre shop, the Barclaycard volunteers are playing a crucial role in keeping The Lewis Foundation’s operations running smoothly.

Clarke Sullivan from Barclaycard’s sales management team commented: "Volunteering with The Lewis Foundation has been a truly rewarding experience for all of us at Barclaycard. It’s incredible to see how our volunteering can have such an impact on people at some of the most difficult times of their lives. Knowing that our work is helping bring comfort to cancer patients in our local community is something we’re all really proud of and we’re looking forward to making even more of a difference in 2025."

Barclaycard volunteers hard at work.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "The support from the wonderful Barclaycard volunteers has been nothing short of amazing. Their unwavering commitment and willingness to roll up their sleeves to help in any way possible have had a direct impact on how many people we can reach. Every gift pack they prepare makes a real difference to someone going through cancer treatment and we are incredibly thankful for their ongoing support."

The continued volunteering efforts from Barclaycard colleagues are making a tangible difference to cancer patients and their families across the region. Their dedication is helping The Lewis Foundation expand its reach and provide much-needed support at a time when it matters most.

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the region, including Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals. It hand-delivers 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment, with packs containing overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.

For more information on how to get involved with The Lewis Foundation, email [email protected].