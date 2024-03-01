The inaugural Barchester Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 27th February 2024 when Collingtree Park got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail. General Manager, Nikki Allen said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.” Participating residents said: “It was such a fun afternoon, we love a game of bingo. It's amazing how competitive everyone gets especially when there's sweet treat prizes involved!”