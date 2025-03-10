Baker and business owner ‘grateful’ to continue pop-ups at popular Northampton shopping centre

A baker and business owner is “grateful” to continue her pop-ups at a popular Northampton shopping centre throughout 2025, after an “amazing” start over the past four months.

Carly Batty founded CBrownies in April 2020, when she could not carry out her day job as a hairdresser during the pandemic and decided to embrace her passion for baking.

Having experimented with different flavours and toppings, Carly’s friends encouraged her to sell her brownies and she had an “unreal” response when she gauged interest on social media.

What started as just offering brownies has now expanded to loaded croissants, cookies, cookie doughnuts, rocky roads and tiffins.

Carly Batty founded CBrownies in April 2020 and began collaborating with Weston Favell Shopping Centre in October last year.

Carly’s customers love how indulgent her creations are, with the sweet treats filled to the brim and loaded with toppings.

One of her proudest achievements to date is being named a finalist in the ‘best food or drink producer’ category at last year’s Northants Life Awards.

This is joined by her ongoing collaboration with Weston Favell Shopping Centre, in which she has hosted around 10 pop-ups since last October.

After a sell out response on her first date, her stall in the upper mall next to Costa has continued to go from strength to strength.

Carly already has three pop-up dates booked for April, when she will be bringing some products back by popular demand including her cheesecake Easter egg halves.

When asked how last year was for CBrownies, Carly told the Chronicle & Echo: “Nothing can beat that at the minute, it was so overwhelming and the best year.

“I met new customers and watched my business grow into what it is today. Opening my pop-up at Weston Favell meant the world to me, and I’ve already had a great start to 2025.”

Shoppers can now expect to see Carly at Weston Favell Shopping Centre at least once a month, and occasionally as many as three times.

The business owner has been “overwhelmed by the support” shown to her stall and the number of people who come back after discovering CBrownies.

Carly’s focus will remain on her pop-ups and custom orders in 2025, but opening her own cafe is still in her sights in the future.

For more information on CBrownies and the upcoming pop-up dates, visit the business’ Instagram page here.