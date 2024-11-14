Axil triumphs at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby based Axil, a leader in sustainable waste management, proudly took home the Scale-Up Business of the Year award and was named a finalist for Employer of the Year at the 2024 Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

Held at London’s Grosvenor House, this prestigious event honours exceptional British businesses at the forefront of innovation and industry excellence.

Winning Scale-Up Business of the Year acknowledges Axil’s ambitious growth and its commitment to reshaping how UK industries approach waste management. With a customer-centred approach, Axil delivers tailor-made waste solutions embedded directly within client sites, backed by advanced digital tracking tools that maximise efficiency and environmental benefits.

Edward Pigg, Managing Director, expressed pride in Axil's progress: “Winning Scale-Up Business of the Year is a testament to the incredible growth we’ve achieved over the past six years with the support of our clients. Our tailored, innovative solutions are transforming waste management into a central part of sustainable operations, driving both our clients’ success and our own expansion.”

Lloyds British Business Excellence Award 2024 Winners.

Axil’s success has been driven by the strong support of partners and customers over nearly seven years of working with top brands across UK manufacturing and critical sectors.

Axil’s finalist position for Employer of the Year highlights its dedication to creating a supportive workplace where team-centred initiatives, from engagement and inclusion to development and retention, drive high employee empowerment and retention.

The journey through the awards process involved a rigorous assessment of their culture, growth strategy, and sustainability impact. Throughout, the support from the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence team, along with the networking opportunities with other leading UK businesses, made the experience even more rewarding.

An excited Axil team collecting the award.

The glittering awards evening brought together industry leaders from across the UK and featured special appearances by British beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, TV presenter Anita Rani and legendary chef Tom Kerridge, making it a night of celebration and inspiration.

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2024.