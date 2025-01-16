Axil Partners with TRT Lighting Ltd to support sustainability initiatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby based Axil, a leader in total waste management, announces its partnership with TRT Lighting Ltd, part of the FW Thorpe Group, to drive environmental performance across their operations.

Through this collaboration, Axil will provide tailored waste management solutions that unlock the potential of recycling, recovery, and reuse within TRT, helping them meet ambitious sustainability targets and deliver on their commitment to a greener future.

TRT Lighting, known for its extensive expertise in high-performance lighting, brings over 85 years of innovation to road, tunnel, and outdoor lighting. Their cutting-edge LED solutions deliver unparalleled energy efficiency and durability, designed with sustainability at their core. The company is focused on reducing environmental impact across all facets of its operations, with a vision of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the UK’s national target.

Currently, 90% of TRT Lighting's waste is recycled, a significant achievement in the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts. Through their partnership with Axil, TRT aims to not only maintain this high recycling rate but also identify opportunities to further advance their commitment to environmental responsibility.

“Adding TRT Lighting to our portfolio alongside Thorlux Lighting is a great opportunity,” said Jamie Georgiou, Contract Manager at Axil. “We’re excited to work alongside TRT’s teams, enhancing their environmental performance by unlocking the full value of waste management.”

With Axil’s total waste management expertise, TRT Lighting will continue to enhance its recycling practices, discovering new opportunities for waste reduction, recovery, and reuse, helping them achieve their goal of net-zero emissions by 2040.

Together, Axil and TRT Lighting are set to make a lasting impact, aligning with FW Thorpe Group’s dedication to sustainable practices and delivering value to communities and clients alike. We’ll work together to elevate recycling and sustainability efforts, creating long-term solutions that support TRT’s sustainability journey and ambitious green goals.