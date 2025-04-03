Awards recognition for asbestos management consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An asbestos consultancy in Northamptonshire, which has introduced impressive additional staff benefits and a renewed focus on workplace wellbeing, has been recognised by prestigious local business awards as one of the county’s leading employers

Acorn Analytical Services have been named as finalists in the Employer of the Year category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

The company is also shortlisted for the Sustainability Award, following their efforts to use carbon efficient routes for their team and the whole office in Moulton Park going paperless.

The award nods acknowledge the great achievements the company has seen over the last 12 months, which have included installing 48 solar panels on the office roof, launching a Scottish office to reduce carbon footprint, introducing a breakfast allowance for early starters, and making all roles hybrid with every member of staff able to work from home at least one day a week.

Acorn Analytical Services with their 2024 SME Northamptonshire Business Award.

Acorn Analytical Services has also increased turnover exponentially in the last two years and more than doubled its profit margin in that time.

The company won Gold in the Business of the Year (More than 50 employees) category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in 2024 after being shortlisted in three categories and recording their best-ever financials.

They went on to face their national counterparts in the National SME Awards, again scooping the top Gold title.

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services, said: “We are delighted that the tremendous efforts of our hardworking team has been recognised with these award nominations.

“Our people are our business and the last 12 months has been about bolstering our employee benefits package to retain and attract more talented, dedicated staff.

“Alongside that, one of the key messages we live by as a business is that we endeavour to ‘build a safer future’. Naturally, being passionate about our environment has led the company to explore its own impact on the planet and on each other and our changes reflect that.

“We look forward to the awards ceremony in May and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

SME Northamptonshire Business Awards gala ceremony takes place on Thursday, 1st May, at Cinch Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton.

For further information about Acorn Analytical Services visit www.acorn-as.com or call 0844 818 0895.