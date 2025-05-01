Award-winning owner shares plans for future garden renovation at quintessential country pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Bavester took over West Haddon’s The Sheaf Inn back in September 2018 as chef-director, having worked in the hospitality industry since his early teens.
Half a decade later, he took on The Olde Red Lion in Kislingbury and opened it back up to the public in November 2023 as he saw great potential in the venue.
As The Sheaf ran smoothly with a great team behind it, Luke saw 2023 as the ideal time for a second location – particularly as he has a passion for opening closed pubs and giving them a new lease of life.
Luke spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about The Olde Red Lion’s first year-and-a-half open – which is described as oozing charm with cosy corners and a contemporary restaurant to enjoy top class meals.
“It’s been really good,” said Luke, who explained that The Olde Red Lion is already seeing similar levels of trade to The Sheaf which has been open for three times as long.
The business owner has enjoyed getting to know new faces and building a loyal customer base of regulars in Kislingbury.
“Pubs are the centre of the community and add real value,” said Luke. “There’s good competition in the village, and people use all the pubs, drinking and eating venues. Being right at the centre of Kislingbury, we want people to be proud to have us in the village.”
Luke believes it is the range of local beers and quality food for reasonable prices that keep customers coming back for more. “It’s always a winner,” he said.
The team behind The Olde Red Lion has continued to adapt and change what is available, to ensure it is honed to exactly what the village wants. They want to keep things fresh to ensure customer satisfaction.
Looking to the future of The Olde Red Lion, Luke shared his hopes to complete a garden renovation in 2026 – with the aim of making it a “county best”.
Subtle changes have already been made to ensure it is a place customers want to visit, but Luke has a vision to create an encased courtyard garden in the near future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.