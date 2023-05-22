Elsby & Co employs more than 60 accounting professionals at its offices in Sywell and Rushden who work with clients ranging from sole traders to large SMEs.

Last year, it launched Elsby Wealth Management to provide clients with wealth management, estate planning, mortgages and insurance in addition to its core accountancy services – creating a one-stop shop that offers a joined-up approach to managing finances.

The firm is now looking to fill several key positions, including audit manager, client manager, trainee accountant, senior accountant and semi-senior accountant, to drive forward its growth plans.

Members of the Elsby & Co team in Rushden

Partner Carl Elsby said: “We’re not a company that waits until our staff are overworked and on their knees before we recruit.

“We are committed to nurturing our staff and giving our clients the best possible service so we always take the approach of recruiting first and then growing.

“At the moment our focus is on recruiting these key positions but we’re always on the look out to secure the finest talent in our industry to support our clients.”

Elsby & Co staff have access to a range of supportive initiatives including flexible working, hybrid working and private health insurance.

Carl Elsby

Among those who have praised Elsby & Co’s treatment of its staff is mother-of-four Claire Emery who has been with the organisation for 11 years and is now one of its partners.

She said: “From the moment I joined the company I received support and encouragement to further my career. Already a mother, I remember thinking I would just be happy to stay at the management level I entered at.

“I was encouraged to reach the next level. In the January I qualified as a Chartered Accountant; in March I gave birth to my second child.

“I then had a meeting with Carl and I had my notice in my bag. I thought I would have to leave as I wanted to work part-time, half days – it was important that I would be home with my children and involved in their bedtime routine.

“I was ready to leave, but he listened and just said, “that’s all fine”. Because of that I gave even more back. I worked hard and wanted to improve, to show I could make a success of being a working mum.”

