Award-winning dance fitness community celebrates ‘incredible’ start since expanding to Northampton

The founder of an award-winning dance fitness community is celebrating the “incredible” start her business has had since expanding to Northampton.

The Sweat and Glow Club was founded by Sophie Krywald in May 2023 after she relocated from London back to Northamptonshire.

Her aim was to tackle isolation and low self worth, particularly among women who felt disconnected from their communities.

Sophie previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “I created The Sweat and Glow Club because I couldn’t find a space where women could just show up, make new friends and move their bodies without judgement.”

The community-focused and joy-fuelled dance cardio programme helps attendees fall back in love with movement and make new friends, with classes offered across the entirety of Northamptonshire.

From themed classes, including a Pitbull night complete with bald caps, to uplifting monthly socials, the club is on a mission to help women feel confident and like they truly belong.

The business offers classes in signature dance cardio, aerobics step, and ‘move with mama’ for those who may struggle with childcare. They are welcome to bring their children along to this inclusive environment.

As interest in the sessions continued to grow, and the positive impact became more evident across the county, Sophie believed May this year was the right time to expand to Northampton.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “The best part is seeing the community grow again from the beginning and the intimacy of the classes.”

The Northampton sessions are hosted on Monday evenings from 7.15pm until 8.15pm at Bright Collective by presenter and podcaster Daisie-Belle Downer.

Sophie explained that the first 40 minutes of each class are dedicated to movement, with the last 20 minutes for self-care. This is when the sense of community and connections are built as attendees are given the opportunity to get to know one another on a deeper level.

Members of the community can expect a rotation of themes, with new ones constantly being added as a result of requests. From K-Pop to Britney Spears and dad dancing, there is something for everyone.

“People say it’s the highlight of their week,” said Sophie. “They come as they are and let go. They feel welcome and the movement feels joyful. They don’t have to take themselves seriously, and see the same faces week after week.”

Sophie described the offering in Northampton as the “little sister” of the original Wellingborough classes, and she believes it has “so much potential” moving forward.

When asked what she believes sets The Sweat and Glow Club apart from other fitness classes available, the founder said: “It can feel intimidating to walk into a studio if people already know what they are doing and know everyone in the room.

“It is a scary thing to step out of your comfort zone, and we pride ourselves on making the experience as comfortable as possible. We introduce people and it’s super low pressure. Women come along to have a good boogie and move their bodies.”

Sophie is most proud of the meaningful connections and genuine friendships that have been built as a result of women attending The Sweat and Glow Club.

As well as continuing the business’ consistent offering, Sophie looks forward to hosting an exciting event in December in collaboration with a charity close to her heart.

Following that, the founder hopes to do more community-centric projects and continue collaborating with small businesses and charities.

For more information on The Sweat and Glow Club, visit the business’ website here.