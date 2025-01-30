Award-winning cheesemaker looks forward to developing new unique recipes throughout 2025
Despite the sad closure of the Hamm Tun Fine Foods deli after five years on Long Buckby’s High Street in 2024, owner Gary Bradshaw believes his cheese is the best it has ever been.
He believes this is testament to the fact that his ‘Northamptonshire Blue’ cheese scooped the ‘Artisan Local Product of the Year’ title at last year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.
“2024 was better than I expected it to be,” Gary told the Chronicle & Echo. “We had problems in December with the weather causing havoc and markets being cancelled.”
Despite the challenges faced at the end of the year, the business owner was most proud to have won his prestigious county-wide award after just missing out in 2023.
When asked what he believes customers like most about his products, Gary said: “Our milk is from Northamptonshire and our cheeses have a distinctive taste. We develop our own unique recipes and don’t make only certain types of cheese.”
The award-winning Northamptonshire Blue, which Gary described as creamy, mild and subtle with a well-rounded flavour, is a current customer favourite. This is accompanied by the old fashioned and traditional Cobblers Nibble.
“Our cheeses are different from the commodities available in supermarkets,” said Gary. “We offer special cheeses that are a treat.”
Though the business owner looks forward to developing new recipes and products in 2025, he fears it may not be the best year and the objective will simply be to make it through in one piece.
Gary is pleased to be at markets most days between Wednesday and Sunday each week as this is guaranteed money that he does not have to wait around for. He spoke of the benefits these events have for his cash flow and turnover.
Having also recently signed a new electricity bill that will save him £600 per month, Gary is happy to be able to maintain his current prices and not pass any inflated costs onto his customers.