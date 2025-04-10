Award-winning and family-run wedding venue prides itself on flexibility and friendly team on the big day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind a multi-award-winning and family-run wedding venue in Northamptonshire pride themselves on offering flexible and friendly services to perfect each couple’s big day.

Dodmoor House is an exclusive-use converted barn wedding venue, with a passion for creating a relaxed, fun and intimate atmosphere.

The family-run business is passionate about giving weddings a personal touch, and the coordinators ensure each event is everything the couples imagined.

Kara-Mae White has been a wedding coordinator at Dodmoor House for the past three years, and described it as a “family-run and rustic farm wedding venue exclusive to the couple on the day”.

Kara-Mae says the flexibility of their offering is praised, particularly as they have no in-house caterers so people can opt for what suits their preferences and budget.

She added that the business has a “family feel” and clients appreciate their speedy communication. Couples admire the team for making them feel like theirs is the only wedding being organised at Dodmoor House.

The venue can accommodate up to 100 people at each ceremony and up to 180 guests at the reception, with the centre courtyard designed to keep guests together to enjoy the occasion.

Kara-Mae believes Dodmoor House is the only Northamptonshire venue to give couples the freedom to bring their own drinks between the ceremony and the meal. They can either bring their own drinks or opt for a Dodmoor House drinks package, all of which will not be subject to a corkage charge.

Dodmoor House recently won at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025, which has added to their extensive list of existing accolades.

Having won this award solely off the back of their customer reviews, Kara-Mae says that they are “beyond lucky” to have a dedicated team that understands the importance of every wedding.

Guests will always be met with smiles and the team knows how important it is to make a positive impact on their experience.

Dodmoor House recently expanded the range of items that clients can hire from them, including neon signs, a champagne tower and disco balls. They hope this will offer more flexibility and reduce how much couples have to organise for themselves.

For more information on Dodmoor House, visit the award-winning wedding venue’s website here.