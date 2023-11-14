News you can trust since 1931
Award-winning accountancy and business advisory firm - TC Group - to host apprentice careers evening

Have you thought about a career in accountancy, audit, payroll or business advisory?
By Antonia Aldridge-BrownContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT- 1 min read
TC Group, located on the Bedford Road in Northampton, are hosting an open evening (with pizza!) to talk ‘all things’ apprentice careers on the 21st November, 5 - 7.30pm.

Young people attending will learn more about the programmes TC Group offers across their wide range of services and specialisms, but also what other benefits they’ll receive and how the firm can help develop a youngsters future career. Attendees will have the chance to hear from members of the TC Group’s team including previous apprentices, as well as potential team members that will be providing support throughout an apprentices time with them.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, email [email protected]

DETAILS:

Location: TC Group, 1 Rushmills, Northampton, NN4 7YB

Date: Tuesday 21st November

Time: 5pm – 7:30pm

