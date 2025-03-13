Award shortlist for health and safety consultancy

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 08:17 BST
A leading health and safety consultancy has been named as a finalist in the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Acorn Safety Services, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, is shortlisted in the High Growth category of the prestigious local awards, following a period of expansion and impressive growth.

Most Popular

The company has increased turnover exponentially over the past three years and invested back in the business over the past 12 months by hiring nine more members of staff and developing its own digital dashboard for clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After years of leasing, Acorn Safety Services recently purchased a purpose-designed premises on Moulton Park which created new stability for the business and space for growth.

Acorn Safety Services operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap with last year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards silver winner trophyplaceholder image
Acorn Safety Services operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap with last year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards silver winner trophy

They also added to the service offering, including PAT testing, alarm testing, emergency light servicing, and fire alarm servicing to its fire services in order to meet a rise in demand.

This year, the company predicts it will double its profit margin to a six-figure sum.

Operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap wished all finalists well before the ceremony on Thursday, 1st May, at Cinch Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the SME Northamptonshire Awards, alongside the other worthy finalists. The last couple of years have seen a tremendous period of growth for our team. “Being able to introduce new services and build upon the team is fantastic and it is great to be recognised for our hard work. We look forward to the awards ceremony in May.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.

Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice