Award nod for popular workspace hub

Innovative workspace hub Vulcan Works has been shortlisted for a Northamptonshire Business Excellence Award.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town centre serviced office space has been named as a finalist in the Venue of the Year category at the prestigious local awards, which take place next month and celebrate the very best of the county’s business community.

Vulcan Works provides lettable office space, creative workspaces, meeting rooms and co-working spaces for creative and digital businesses in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre has also established itself as a go-to venue for business workshops and events with Google Digital Garage, Women in Northamptonshire (WIN), The Marketing Meetup, and Digital Northants all hosting events at Vulcan Works.

Centre Manager Garrick Hurter and Assistant Centre Manager Gail Haddon with the finalist announcement

The team has partnered with Barclays and NatWest, as well as local business support organisations like Growth Hub, Careers Hub, Northampton BID, and NNBN to offer practical business support, networking and workshops.

In the last year, Vulcan Works has responded to the current cost-of-living crisis by reducing prices for its adhoc working areas and supported customers who have wanted to downsize to smaller offices to reduce costs.

They have also split some of their workshop spaces in half so that businesses can share the space and, therefore, the rent. In addition, discounted coworking space has been offered to teachers and parents during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workspace’s popular Charity Tuesday initiative, in which the serviced workspace offer free hotdesking in the coworking space every Tuesday, in exchange for a nominal charity donation, has also supported a whole host of local causes.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are delighted to be nominated for Venue of the Year. We work hard to be the venue of choice for the local business community and we’re very proud of all we have achieved.

“Our mission is to nurture a supportive community and a space to grow while supporting local businesses. Everything we do – the people we hire, the costs we charge, events we host and services we provide – is with this in mind. It’s what sets Vulcan Works apart from other faceless office space providers and venues.

“It is wonderful for our efforts to be recognised, and especially brilliant to be listed alongside other fantastic venues. Good luck to all the finalists and see you at the ceremony in November!”

The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on Friday 28th November at Northamptonshire Country Cricket Ground.

For more information about Vulcan Works visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk