Award nod for dynamic operations director

The dynamic, newly promoted, operations director at a growing health and safety consultancy has been shortlisted for a Northamptonshire Business Excellence Award (NBEA).

Zeynep Guzelkasap is a finalist in the Businesswoman of the Year category in the renowned local awards, which take place on Friday, 21st November at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Zeynep was promoted from operations manager to operations director at Northampton’s Acorn Safety Services this summer following her integral involvement in the company’s exponential growth.

Since Zeynep joined the fold in January 2023, the company has doubled its team, outgrown two offices, and won contracts with major brands and retailers.

Zeynep Guzelkasap with her finalist status

Alongside the other company directors, Zeynep has created a unique business model, with three specialist experts heading up and managing their own divisions – Legionella, Fire Safety, and Health & Safety.

Zeynep has also introduced new services to help businesses to stay compliant whilst going above and beyond to look after her team with a proactive approach to employee welfare.

Acorn Safety Services operations coordinator Samantha Reeves said of her colleague: “Zeynep is the definition of a powerhouse woman. She is kind, personable and has an extensive knowledge of all things health and safety, fire risk, and legionella. She is always ready to embrace new challenges and open to learning new things without any hesitation.

“I am privileged not just to work alongside her but also to celebrate her ongoing achievements. No one I know deserves success more than Zeynep does. She is an inspirational figure for all, especially for women within a male dominated industry.”

Zeynep was also recognised personally at the 2024 Safety and Health Excellence (SHE) Awards, making it to a finalist in the Woman of the Year category – a category created to acknowledge a woman who has made an impact in the health and safety sector.

Zeynep said: “It has been a monumental year for our company and for me personally. To achieve my dream of becoming a company director was a huge milestone and I am very proud of this award nomination for the NBEAs.

“However, I wouldn’t be here without the support of my fellow directors and my hardworking team, and I would like to thank them for their unwavering dedication, trust and belief in me. It is a great privilege to be listed alongside the other finalists in the category, and I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.