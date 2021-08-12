There are at least 30 empty retail units in Northampton town centre - but how do we regenerate the High Street post-covid?

The Chronicle & Echo visited Gold Street, Abington Street, St Giles' Street, Derngate, Drapery, the Grosvenor Centre and Bridge Street and saw around 30 units in the town which are currently vacant.

In Abington Street there are six empty units. In Bridge Street there are two empty units. In St Giles' Street there are seven. In the Grosvenor Centre there are six. In Gold Street there are two. In George Row there are two. There are three in Market Square. There is also one each in Derngate, Fish Street and the Drapery.

Shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Northampton did see a boost in visitors following the reopening of indoor hospitality in May – but footfall remained below levels before the Covid pandemic, figures reveal.

It is widely accepted that Covid has sped up the decline of the High Street but the question is: how are officials planning on bouncing back and filling these shops again?

Veteran market trader in the town, "Fitzy", recently compared the town centre to Chernobyl and urged the council to provide free parking, lower rents, and abolish business rates in a bid to increase footfall.

Grandmother and resident, Mary Jones, from Kingsthorpe, said: "We come to town probably once a month and that's it. We used to come a couple of times a week. The market doesn't have the choice like there used to be.

"From what I hear from the shopkeepers, the council needs to bring the rents down a little. Every time you come down there are numerous new shops shuttered up and going to wrack and ruin. That's the problem. Shops are being closed and just not looked after at all. And as I say, from what we hear, it's because they can't afford the rent. It's horrendous."

However, Matthew Lewis manager from Vintage Guru in St Giles' Street defended the town's High Street.

He said: "We've just won independent retailer of the year and this summer we've had a huge increase in footfall and takings covid has encouraged our customers to shop local and support independent small businesses

"It's not all doom and gloom on our High Street; if you're offering the right products and service our town is a great place for new businesses."

Julie Davenport, Independent councillor for the Delapre and Briar Hill ward, has raised a motion to provide free parking in the council's town centre car parks, which will be discussed at a full council meeting on September 23.

Cllr Davenport believes there needs to be an 'injection of some kind of funding to help businesses'.

However, some Chronicle and Echo readers have said that even if there is free parking in the town, they would need more encouragement to come into town.

West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton BID has been asked by this newspaper:

What would you say to there being a minimum of 25 empty units in the town centre?

What are the plans to help filli them?

Are rents too high? Is that why businesses have left?

What is the post-covid plan?

The Chron has not yet received a response from WNC at the time of publication.

The council has been allocated £8.4million by the government to regenerate the Market Square and also the £25 million of the Towns Funded project to spend.

Speaking to the Chron last week, leader of WNC, Councillor Jonathan Nunn said:“Towns centres up and down the country are changing due to the way people are choosing to shop, with more people going online and to out of town destinations. This has led to challenges, and for Northampton town centre to continue to serve the residents of the town and the wider area it too needs to change and doing nothing will only allow the decline in retail to continue.

“This is why the partnership of Northampton Forward was formed which is made up of leading local stakeholders including the West Northants Council, Trickers, Grosvenor Centre, South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, The University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Royal and Derngate, Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District, a community representative and MP Andrew Lewer in order to look at how the challenges that Northampton is facing could be addressed.

“Through this partnership the council has secured the money to transform the Market Square, which was voted as one of the top priorities that needed investment within the town centre by residents during our consultations."

“Through the investments already made and those that are planned, both the Market Square and our £25m of Towns Funded projects, we hope to create a town centre that residents and businesses can be proud of.

“However, this is just the start and will be a catalyst to attract more independent retailers and make Northampton a destination for businesses to start-up, relocate and invest. It is this wider regeneration that will put Northampton back on the map as a place to visit with its rich history, culture and independent spirit.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) answered the below questions.

What would the BID say to there being a minimum of 25 empty units in the town centre?

Mr Mullen said: "The combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increase in online shopping has hit high streets up and down the country hard.

"Northampton is no different to other towns in having a number of empty units but efforts are ongoing to attract new retailers and owners to occupy them.

"There is still very much an appetite for bricks and mortar retail, as evidenced by the figures from the recent dinosaur event in Northampton town centre, which saw a 42 per cent week-on-week rise in numbers in the Market Square.

"It is also likely that we will see new types of businesses moving in."

How does BID plan on filling the shops?

Mr Mullen said: "Obviously, it is not for the BID to ‘fill them’ although the BID has a role to play in making the town as attractive and vibrant as possible and work with landlords and commercial agents to help them attract potential investors and businesses which want to set up or grow here.

"We will continue to promote Northampton town centre as a great place to visit and work and will remain focused on delivering the objectives set out in our business plan.

"Retail and hospitality are seeing a recovery of footfall following the relaxation of restrictions with some retailers considering larger units and we are aware of other businesses actively looking to move into Northampton."

Are rents too high? Is that why businesses have left?

Mr Mullen said: "The biggest challenge for businesses in town centres is the structure of Business Rates, the costs of which often exceed the costs of rent. The Government has been talking about a review of the Business Rates system for a long time and has not addressed this.

"As a BID we have represented our levy payers by lobbying for this system to be changed via the membership organisations we have connections with."

What is the post-covid plan to regenerate the town?

Mr Mullen said: "The BID is a part of Northampton Forward, which includes a range of organisations working with West Northamptonshire Council on the regeneration of the town centre.

The £25m secured through the Towns Fund will form a key part of these projects and we look forward to seeing those plans become a reality.

"This is an important opportunity for Northampton around which we can all look forward to significant developments which will help generate confidence in businesses and potential investors in the town.

"Northampton has many strengths as a town which it can build on and many great businesses which it can celebrate.

"The BID will continue to work with businesses and key organisations such as West Northamptonshire Council, the new Town Council, the University and others to encourage a coordinated approach for us all to work towards a better future."

