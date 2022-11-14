Astwell Turkey Farm busier than ever this year in the run up to Christmas

The popular Northamptonshire farm between Wappenham and Helmdom is set to sell out fast but if you fancy an Astwell turkey this year, you can still order online.

The small scale turkey producers offer a Christmas turkey straight from their family heart and they have done for the past 15 years. The traditional sheep farm has been in the family for more than 100 years, but over the Christmas season, they like to spread their turkey wings and produce something a little special.

Philip King owner of Astwell said: “I don’t claim to know every one of my turkeys individually but they have a good life here. They are all fine quality bronze turkeys that are fed the best quality local food, and reared to the highest standards. They are prepared on site, so there is no stress with moving them and you know exactly where they have come from.”

Astwell Farm turkeys are available to order on Facebook now

Philip works on the farm part time as he works at Moulton College as lecturer on agriculture too, but he does call in extra hands over the turkey season to help out.

Previous customers purchasing an Astwell turkey said: “It’s the best turkey we have ever tasted” and “amazing tasting turkey, all our family commented on how good the turkey was. It was a great service from this small family business and nice to know from farm to plate was less than five miles for us.”

With rising cases of bird flu being reported, Chronicle and Echo asked how the farm was managing. Phil said: “It’s really concerning with the rise in cases as it can wipe out so much work. We do all we can here to minimise risk. We have foot baths for when we come into their areas and our turkeys are kept in large, clean barns where we also have them covered over with a wire mesh so no outside birds can mix with them.”

The Christmas Astwell turkey is still available though, and you too can enjoy a pre-loved, local bird.

Astwell Turkey Farm are bigger than ever this year