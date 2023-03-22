Aspiring electrician from Northampton reaches Screwfix trade apprentice semi-final

Harry Baines, an apprentice electrician from Northampton, is a step closer to becoming Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023, after reaching the semi-final stage of the coveted award.

With this year’s competition attracting more than 1,700 applications from across the UK and Ireland, the entrants have now been whittled down to just 30, all of whom are in the running to reach this year’s final.

The final will be held in May, with the top 10 apprentices facing a panel of industry experts. Only one will be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice and receive a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made up of tools, tech and training – everything they need to become a champion of their chosen trade.

Harry Baines has reached Screwfix Trade Apprentice Semi-Final

Harry, 20, who is currently studying Electrical Installation NVQ Level 3 at EAS Mechanical Ltd, an apprenticeship training centre in Northampton, says: “I’m really pleased to have been shortlisted as a semi-finalist and being one step closer to the final. To be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and pursue my dream of becoming a champion of my trade.

“Despite joining the trade a few years after I left school, which I found challenging, I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. I am so thankful for the support I have received through the whole journey so far from my mum and dad who have always wanted the best for me and have given me the encouragement when I have needed it the most. I never allow setbacks to knock my confidence and I’m constantly adapting my skills to become the best version of myself. I’m really excited to show my commitment, and passion for the trade and hope this is enough to get me through to the final.

Harry was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition – which shone through in the application. Whilst studying for his Level 1 qualification, Harry pursued over 100 hours of work, a huge amount for an apprentice, and received the highest grades in his class. He is now completing a Level 3 qualification to further develop his skills as an electrician. He also shares his daily experiences as an apprentice on social media, which is growing in popularity. This allows Harry to demonstrate his passion for the trade, and he hopes to inspire the next generation of tradespeople in a similar position.

The apprentices that go on to the final will get the opportunity to share their expertise and aspirations with a panel of industry-leading judges. The panel includes representatives from Screwfix, the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, and the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting. Toby Peacock, the winner of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, will also join the judging panel to help assess who will make the best ambassador for Screwfix and further champion the future talent pipeline for the trade.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “At Screwfix, we are passionate about pioneering the dedication of trade apprentices to support them in their careers and highlight the benefits of becoming a professional tradesperson. Our own research shows that whilst almost all tradespeople would recommend a career in the trade, over 90% think more should be done to encourage people into the industry.

“The annual Screwfix Trade Apprentice award is a great example of how we look to reward the future champions of the trade. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the next generation, shining a light on the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.

“I want to congratulate our semi-finalists this year, who were selected from over 1,700 applications from across the UK and Ireland. They have done incredibly well to get this far, and I hope that through this award they will help to inspire more people to consider a career in the trade. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to the final in May!”