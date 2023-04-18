Aspiring electrician form Northampton is a Screwfix trade apprentice finalist

Ten ambitious apprentices, including Harry Baines, an aspiring electrician from Northampton, will go head-to-head to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023.

The national award aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, with the champion receiving a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made-up of tools, tech and training.

Harry, 21, who is currently studying Electrical Installation NVQ Level 3 at EAS Mechanical Ltd, an apprenticeship training centre in Northampton, will be looking to impress a panel of industry experts at a national two-day final in London on 2 and 3 May.

Harry Baines has reached Screwfix Trade Apprentice Final!

He said: “The award is almost in touching distance now and being one step closer to the final is exciting, but a bit nerve-wracking too!”

“I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am today, never allowing setbacks to knock my confidence and constantly adapting my skills to become the best version of myself. I wouldn’t have been able to get this far without my mum and dad, and my work colleagues who have given me the ability to grow and learn so much within the electrical trade. They fill me with confidence and have always encouraged me when I needed it the most. To win Screwfix Trade Apprentice would be an incredible accolade and I know I will have done my parents and work colleagues proud.”

Harry was shortlisted as his passion, dedication and ambition shone through in the semi-final stage. His drive to constantly improve himself was clear, and his future aspirations to build his own client base, start his own company and travel the world with his work also impressed the judges.

During the final, the ten apprentices will have the opportunity to share their apprentice journey and career aspirations with a panel of industry experts. The panel includes representatives from Screwfix, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and the winner of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, Toby Peacock.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, will also join the panel to meet the finalists and crown the winner. He says: “The annual Screwfix Trade Apprentice award is part of our commitment to recognise and reward the future champions of the trade, and in telling their stories, we hope to shine a light on the fantastic work completed by apprentices, day in, day out. Through this award, we also hope to inspire others to start a career in the trade given the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.

“The calibre of applications this year has been outstanding. Our finalists have already shown a great deal of skill and ambition to get this far. The standard is incredibly high and I’m really looking forward to finding out more about them at the final.

“Our previous finalists and winners have gone on to start their own companies, become mentors for other apprentices and give back to their community with their incredible skills and talent. I wish our top ten finalists this year the best of luck and I’m confident that they will all go on to achieve brilliant careers too.”