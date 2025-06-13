Aspiring barber, 21, says ‘not all young people are causing trouble – some of us are chasing our dreams’

An aspiring barber from Northampton, aged 21, wants to promote the message that not all young people are causing trouble and he is among the ones chasing their dreams.

Farhan Uddin is passionate about honing his craft and providing quality grooming services, while also hoping to inspire others to consider a career in the barbering industry.

The 21-year-old began his hands-on experience at Delano Ruan Barbers, located in Kingsley Park Terrace, back in March.

The team has taken Farhan under their wing and shown him the ropes over the past few months, ahead of him starting and investing in a barbering course.

Farhan believes he has good customer service skills in building rapport with his clients, which the business has entrusted him with.

As the barber shop has a growing online following and has nurtured the success of other new barbers, Farhan knew he was the right fit for Delano Ruan Barbers.

“The feedback from clients and my colleagues has been very positive,” Farhan told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’ll be investing in a barber course to elevate my skills.”

When asked what he believes sets him apart from other barbers offering similar services, Farhan said: “It’s my drive and attention to detail. I take my time to understand what each client wants and deliver more than expected.”

He sees every client as an opportunity to make them feel “confident and fresh” and looks forward to taking his skills to the next level by embarking on a professional course.

Farhan continued: “I want to show that not all young people are out causing trouble. Some of us are working hard, chasing goals and trying to build something for ourselves.

“There’s a lot of negativity tied to youth these days but, the truth is, many of us are doing our best to stay off the streets and make a better life. We deserve to be seen for our efforts, not just the stereotypes.

“Right now my goal is to gain as much experience as I can and improve everyday. I know I can be someone who brings a unique vibe and standard to the industry – and I would like to open my own salon in the future, where quality meets community.”

For more information on Farhan Uddin’s work as an aspiring barber, visit his Instagram page here.