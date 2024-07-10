Ashleigh's win puts her in the pipeline for plumbing success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 25-year-old woman from Northampton is ready to kick-start a career in plumbing after winning a place on an accredited training course – and a bumper haul of tools.

Ashleigh Stent was crowned champion in TG Lynes’ Plumbing HERoes competition and is now in the process of enrolling onto the City & Guilds NVQ Level 2 Domestic Plumbing & Heating course with training provider Choice Training.

The course is worth more than £3,000 and the tool bundle a further £600.

Leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier TG Lynes launched Plumbing HERoes to help encourage more women into the trade, which is still heavily male dominated.

From left, TG Lynes MD Andrew Ingram, Simone Frankel (Choice Training), winner Ashleigh Stent

Ashleigh was selected as the winner by a team of judges from a clutch of entries.

Ashleigh said: “I am absolutely over the moon to win Plumbing HERoes. It’s a huge opportunity for me to take the next step in my career.

“I was working as a labourer for a small company was encouraged to try a variety of trades.

“I found it really empowering and enjoyed working with my hands. Plumbing interested me most and I started fitting wet rooms in social housing before moving to repair and maintenance in facilities management.

Ashleigh Stent

“I have since completed a diploma in plumbing. This prize will allow me to develop my skills further and obtain the NVQ qualification I need to get out there and launch my career as a residential plumber. It’s so exciting!”

The Level 2 qualification is required to obtain a Plumbing JIB Card, which demonstrates proficiency.

Training will be delivered flexibly both online and in-person at Choice Training’s base in Dagenham.

Ashleigh will also receive a huge array of tools to help accelerate her career, including pipe cutters, spanners, hacksaws and wrenches.

Andrew Ingram, Managing Director at TG Lynes, said: “Plumbing HERoes was a brand new initiative for us and one we are extremely proud of.

“Plumbing is still an overwhelmingly male-dominated profession, with latest statistics showing less than 3% of the workforce are women. We want to encourage more women to consider a career on the tools, which can be very rewarding and fulfilling.

“We had some excellent entries but Ashleigh stood out due to the work she has already put in to get her foot on the ladder and her ambitions for the future.

“I’m really looking forward to following Ashleigh’s career as she grows and develops.”

The course includes health and safety, plumbing processes, cold water systems, hot water systems, radiators and much more.

Choice Training offers a wide range of different courses and qualifications, inspiring students to achieve excellent results with its friendly approach, support and proven training methods.

Robert Tye, Director at Choice Training, said: “We were delighted to partner with TG Lynes on this innovative campaign.

