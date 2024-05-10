Ashby Fields Dental Centre hosts open day to celebrate its new advanced treatments and rebrand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashby Fields Dental Centre is proud to support the local community. And this event, ahead of National Smile Month (13th May to 13th June), also included a well-subscribed raffle, which runs until the 24th of May, for an electric toothbrush bundle. All proceeds from the raffle draw will go to supporting the local foodbank in Daventry.
Commenting on the success of the Event, practice owner and principal dentist Dr Jagdeep Chadha said:
“This was our first ever open day event at Ashby Fields Dental Centre. We decided to make it a whitening open day. It’s something we’ve never done before, and it was an absolutely fantastic success. Lots of patients came in to make the most of our whitening treatment offer, featuring a full mouth scan and consultation. Our patients are happy and are going away with something they really want. And that for us, is what makes it a great success.”
One of the patients attending said about their experience of the day: “Really good service today. Really good technology. I’d recommend Ashby Fields Dental Centre to friends and family. Very friendly, always polite, no problem getting appointments and it's local to most people as well.”
Practice Manager Mrs Laura Faulkner added: “Thank you very much to our patients, both old and new, who came along and supported us with making our very first open day a success. Our whitening offer was a huge hit and we look forward to more offers in the future.”