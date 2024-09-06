Asbestos trio take on Three Peaks
Dan Crask, Max Wright and Alex Rust are travelling to Scotland on Friday, September 6 to start the challenge by climbing Ben Nevis. This will be followed by Scafell Pike in the Lake District before tackling the final peak of Snowdon in Wales.
The trio are aiming to complete all three mountains in the challenge – a combined climb of 11,182 ft – within 24 hours.
Ahead of the challenge, Dan, Max and Alex set up their own Just Giving pages, aiming to raise a minimum of £900 each. Dan and Alex also pledged to shave their heads if their target was met before they set off. With a week to go, they had raised more than £4,000. Now the fundraisers are hoping to raise £5,000 for the hospice between them – and Alex and Dan have shaved their heads!
Alex said: “I'm doing the Three Peaks Challenge to help fund the exceptional care Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides. As a charity, they need to raise £4 every minute to continue to provide specialist palliative care to their patients and families in our local community.”
Max added: “Our original target has been absolutely smashed and we are so grateful for all of the shares and donations to such a fantastic cause.
Dan said: “We would love to raise £5,000 for Cynthia Spencer. It is such an amazing charity. We’ve had some very generous donations so far and are really looking forward to going on this journey and climbing the mountains together. Everyone has been so supportive.”
To sponsor Dan, Max and Alex, go to their Just Giving pages:
