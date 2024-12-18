Asbestos management company wins gold trophy at Wembley Stadium

An asbestos management consultancy with bases in Northampton, Cleckheaton, London and Wolverhampton, is celebrating after being named Business of the Year at the National SME Awards in London.

The ceremony took place at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Friday, December 4 and saw hundreds of people from businesses all over the UK come together to see if they had been successful at winning one of the coveted trophies. Many of the finalists – Acorn Analytical Services included – made it through to the grand final after winning their category at a regional level earlier in the year.

Acorn Analytical Services won Gold in the category of Business of the Year (more than 50 employees) at the Northamptonshire SME Awards in May before going up against their national counterparts.

The win topped off an incredible year for the company which included moving to larger premises at the end of 2023 and employing an additional 12 people in 2024, taking the team up to 70 staff. The company also won numerous high profile contracts, working with High Street retailers, councils and schools and raised just under £10,000 for charity through various fundraisers over the course of 2024.

Max Wright (centre) receiving the award at the National SME Awards.

Judges recognised these achievements and the ‘outstanding initiative, boldness and imagination in the enterprise, as well as sound management practices’.

Max Wright, Business Development Executive at Acorn Analytical Services, attended the awards ceremony and was presented with the award on stage. He said: “Not many people can say that they have collected a trophy at Wembley. It was a night to remember. Everyone has worked so hard for this, so congratulations to all the team!”

Sam Savage, Managing Director at Acorn Analytical Services, added: “We were absolutely thrilled to take home this award. This incredible achievement is a testament to the unwavering hard work, dedication, and passion of our amazing team. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together. 2024 has been an exceptional year for us and with exciting plans on the horizon, we’re eagerly looking forward to an even bigger 2025.”

For more information on Acorn Analytical Services, visit www.acorn-as.com.