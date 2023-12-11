Asbestos management company scoops national award for growth at glittering ceremony
The iconic Wembley Stadium was the venue for the ceremony which celebrated the achievements of small to medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Acorn Analytical Services Northampton took home the Silver Award for High Growth in recognition of a remarkable year which has seen them increase turnover, move premises, open a new regional office and grow their team.
Director Ian Stone said: “To be able to have our work recognised at a national level is a huge achievement for us and shows just how far we have come over the past ten years.
“We are absolutely thrilled with this award – it really does mean the world to all of us.”
This Silver Award is just the latest in a long line of accolades for Acorn Analytical Services Northampton this year.
In July, the company won the award for High Growth and were named Overall Winners at the Northamptonshire SME Awards. And just last month, they were also named West Northants Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Business Awards.
Launched in 2013, Acorn Analytical Services is one of the leading independent asbestos consultancies in the UK, supporting businesses, charities and other organisations with asbestos surveys, asbestos management and training. They are also passionate about raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos among the general public and among MPs and Peers and over the years have taken part in campaigns aimed at highlighting the dangers of asbestos in public buildings in schools, hospitals and offices.