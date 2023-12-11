News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Asbestos management company scoops national award for growth at glittering ceremony

Asbestos management consultancy Acorn Analytical Services Northampton has been named one of the UK’s best small businesses after winning a Silver Award for High Growth at the National SME Awards in London.
By Clare BrennanContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The iconic Wembley Stadium was the venue for the ceremony which celebrated the achievements of small to medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Acorn Analytical Services Northampton took home the Silver Award for High Growth in recognition of a remarkable year which has seen them increase turnover, move premises, open a new regional office and grow their team.

Director Ian Stone said: “To be able to have our work recognised at a national level is a huge achievement for us and shows just how far we have come over the past ten years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are absolutely thrilled with this award – it really does mean the world to all of us.”

Most Popular
The team from Acorn Analytical Services celebrate their winThe team from Acorn Analytical Services celebrate their win
The team from Acorn Analytical Services celebrate their win

This Silver Award is just the latest in a long line of accolades for Acorn Analytical Services Northampton this year.

In July, the company won the award for High Growth and were named Overall Winners at the Northamptonshire SME Awards. And just last month, they were also named West Northants Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Launched in 2013, Acorn Analytical Services is one of the leading independent asbestos consultancies in the UK, supporting businesses, charities and other organisations with asbestos surveys, asbestos management and training. They are also passionate about raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos among the general public and among MPs and Peers and over the years have taken part in campaigns aimed at highlighting the dangers of asbestos in public buildings in schools, hospitals and offices.

Related topics:AsbestosWembley StadiumNorthamptonLondon