Asbestos management company scoops national award for growth at glittering ceremony

Asbestos management consultancy Acorn Analytical Services Northampton has been named one of the UK’s best small businesses after winning a Silver Award for High Growth at the National SME Awards in London.

The iconic Wembley Stadium was the venue for the ceremony which celebrated the achievements of small to medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Acorn Analytical Services Northampton took home the Silver Award for High Growth in recognition of a remarkable year which has seen them increase turnover, move premises, open a new regional office and grow their team.

Director Ian Stone said: “To be able to have our work recognised at a national level is a huge achievement for us and shows just how far we have come over the past ten years.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this award – it really does mean the world to all of us.”

The team from Acorn Analytical Services celebrate their win

This Silver Award is just the latest in a long line of accolades for Acorn Analytical Services Northampton this year.

In July, the company won the award for High Growth and were named Overall Winners at the Northamptonshire SME Awards. And just last month, they were also named West Northants Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Business Awards.