Asbestos consultancy named West Northants Business of the Year at award ceremony
The company, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has recently moved into new offices at Northampton’s Moulton Park, was presented with the award at the annual event, which celebrates the achievements of the county’s business community.
It has been a remarkable year for the company, which gives businesses, charities and individuals the support they need to manage asbestos safely. It also campaigns for changes in the law around the management of asbestos which has been banned in new buildings in the UK since 1999.
In June, Acorn Analytical Services Northampton was named Overall Winner at the Northamptonshire SME Awards and also took home the award for High Growth. Earlier this month, the company was a finalist in the Employer of the Year category at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.
Director Ian Stone said: “This award means the world to us and is particularly special as it comes within our 10th anniversary year.
“West Northamptonshire is our home. Many of us grew up here and went to school here so it made sense that our business should be based here too. Now, we are able to employ the next generation of local talent as they embark on their own careers within the asbestos industry.
“This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our teams who do so much to support our clients and who make our company the success that it is.”