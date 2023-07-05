Asbestos consultancy has plenty to celebrate after being named Overall Winners at awards

The company, based on Moulton Park in Northampton, won the coveted High Growth Award in recognition of a truly exceptional year which has seen them increase both profit and turnover, grow their team and celebrate the opening of a new regional office in Wolverhampton.

At the end of the evening, which was held at Daventry Court Hotel, Acorn Analytical Services were also named Overall Winners, an accolade which will see them go through to the National SME Awards being held in Wembley later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Neil Munro said: “It has been an exceptional year for the team at Acorn Analytical Services and to win the High Growth Award is an amazing way to celebrate our achievements. To then be named Overall Winners on top of that means everything to all of us.

Acorn Analytical Services Commercial Director, Sam Savage, celebrates the company's wins

“I want to thank the whole team at Acorn for their hard work this year – we are absolutely over the moon.”