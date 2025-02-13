Asbestos compliance expert calls for mandatory training for apprentices

As National Apprenticeship Week shines a spotlight on the future of the UK workforce the director of a leading asbestos compliance company is calling for urgent reform to ensure all trade apprentices receive mandatory awareness training.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite asbestos being banned in the UK 26 years ago, it still lingers in thousands of buildings constructed before 1999.

Without proper training, apprentices remain dangerously vulnerable to exposure, increasing their risk of developing deadly diseases such as mesothelioma, asbestosis, and lung cancer later in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Fox, Director and Principal Consultant of Northamptonshire-based Consulo Compliance, is calling for employers and educators to step up and ensure their apprentices receive the training they need.

Asbestos compliance expert Adam Fox

He said: “Legally, asbestos awareness training is required for anyone operating in these industries, this is non-negotiable, and the training should start from day one of an apprenticeship. Yet the sad truth is that many employers still treat this legal obligation as optional.

“Worse still, schools and colleges running apprenticeship programmes often overlook their moral duty to include asbestos awareness in their courses. It’s time for change. It’s not just about compliance; it’s about saving lives.”

Asbestos, once hailed as a “miracle material” for its durability and heat resistance, was widely used in construction for decades. But the fibres that made it so versatile are also what make it deadly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When disturbed, asbestos releases microscopic carcinogenic fibres into the air that can be inhaled. Over time, this exposure can lead to devastating diseases such as mesothelioma, asbestosis, and lung cancer.

Adam believes incorporating annual asbestos training into apprenticeship programmes would be a straightforward but impactful step.

He said: “This could include a mix of online learning, hands-on workshops, and practical demonstrations to ensure apprentices not only understand the risks but know how to respond.”

Furthermore, those delivering the training should be experts in their field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Further Education centres should invest in upskilling their instructors, or better yet, bring in external experts to ensure they can provide high-quality, up-to-date training.”

To make all this feasible, the government and industry stakeholders should explore funding options.

He explained: “Grants, subsidies, or tax incentives for businesses that invest in asbestos training would encourage compliance and offset costs, making it more likely for smaller firms to participate.”

Adam added: “Many apprenticeship programmes do an excellent job of teaching technical skills, but when it comes to asbestos awareness, the training often falls short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even after 25 years, many still treat the legal requirement for asbestos awareness training as optional, particularly in sectors working predominantly in domestic settings. This stems from a widespread misunderstanding of the regulations.”

Regulation 4 of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012, which focuses on the duty to manage asbestos in non-domestic premises, is the most recognised part of the legislation.

Regulation 5 requires employers to identify asbestos before work, which may disturb it, begins. This regulation applies to all premises.

Adam believes the need for asbestos awareness training applies to all tradespeople, including those working in homes, as exposure risks during refurbishment and demolition are just as high in the domestic sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is more than a regulatory issue—it’s a moral obligation. Apprentices deserve better than to unknowingly step into harm’s way, especially when it can be so easily avoided. Let’s work together to ensure they have the knowledge, training, and support to thrive in their careers without risking their health.”

Consulo Compliance are experts in helping businesses remain legally compliant in all areas of Health and Safety, Asbestos and Compliance.