Artist Stephen inspired to paint beautiful Braunston from competition winner's photograph

He presented the framed painting to delighted Helen Matten this morning (Thursday June 24).

Stephen, who is looking forward to taking part in Daventry s summer Chalk it Up project, said: "I was inspired by Helen's stunning photograph as soon as I set eyes on it.

"It spoke to me so much, I painted it and was delighted to give it to her."

Helen said she was 'honoured' to be chosen as the winner of The Gusher's photo competition, which attracted dozens of wonderful images of the Daventry District.

Her picture is the new cover of our Facebook page.

Helen said: "It was such a lovely surprise.

"I can't thank Stephen enough as the photograph has special meaning for me."