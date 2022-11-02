Artisan Christmas market set to take place at award-winning family farm in Northampton

An award-winning family farm in Moulton is looking forward to launching its artisan Christmas market this month.

With the spooky Halloween period officially over, Elliott’s Rectory Farm is preparing to get festive with the launch of their artisan Christmas market on November 19 and 20 from 10am to 4pm. This comes after the former dairy farm - owned by Sarah Elliott and Hannah Lumley - won bronze in the ‘Local Food Hero of the Year’ category at the annual Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Hannah said: “Having held our first artisan market less than a year ago, we are bowled over by the support we’ve had both from local producers and the customers who buy their products. We are genuinely passionate about supporting local wherever we can, and it’s wonderful that this has been recognised already with a bronze award."

Co-owners of Elliott's Rectory Farm, Sarah Elliott and Hannah Lumley. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The farm owners told Chronicle & Echo they are “super proud” of their bronze award win as it was the one category that businesses could not self-nominate for, which meant that one their customers or local food producer deemed them deserving of the prestigious accolade.

Sarah said: "Growing up on a farm and watching my parents build a business from scratch, showed me the hard work involved to be successful. Though it's not only hard work. Sometimes you need some help and encouragement - a support network. That’s why supporting local is so important to me. I hope we are helping facilitate a community to encourage growth and support."

The farm’s Christmas market will play host to 17 local food and drink producers - including other fellow Weetabix award winners, Your Cool with their elderflower sorbet and Friars Farm with their tomato and red pepper relish. Elliott’s Rectory Farm will also be selling locally produced beers and - for the very first time - their own honey made by bees kept on the farm. There will also be 22 stalls selling gifts ranging from original art and photography to chainsaw wood carvings, pottery, handwoven textiles, jewellery and more. Local artists will be performing their own original songs along with some festive classics to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Hannah said: "When we started the business, we wanted to make sure we were putting back into the community and helping people like us. We've spent a lot of time sourcing good quality local products for us to sell at our events, which has been hard work but so rewarding. We've made friends and have had the pleasure of watching small local talented people grow. Trying lots of tasty treats along the way has been a happy bonus."

Elliotts' Rectory Farm in Moulton hosted a Spring Artisan Market in April 2022.