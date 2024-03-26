Armed Forces charity receives £1,500 from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity was established in 1885 to assist the families of soldiers and sailors who were wounded or killed in combat. Airmen were then added to the list when airborne units were introduced, giving today’s SSAFA – Soldiers, Sailors, Airman and Families Association.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Barratt Homes’ contribution will help support local veterans in a whole manner of ways including housing costs and alcohol rehabilitation where needed.

Gareth Bull, Northampton Chair at SSAFA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by Barratt Homes and pleased to see SSAFA recognised in this way.

“From helping impoverished WWII veterans to pay their heating bills, to funding specialist holidays for service families with a child with additional needs or a disability, SSAFA is here for all service personnel, including Reserve forces, from the moment they receive their service number.

“Donations like this one from Barratt Homes makes such a difference not only to veterans, but to their families as well.

“Barratt Homes’ Community Fund scheme is an amazing initiative and a wonderful way to encourage staff to get involved and raise awareness of local charities. Everyone at SSAFA Northamptonshire would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer SSAFA a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”