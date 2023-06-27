Armed Forces charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

The charity does this in a number of ways which include physical and emotional care to members of the military leaving their lives in the Forces and join ‘Civvy Street’.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The contribution from the leading housebuilder will help fund operations at the East Midlands Regional Hub which is the single point of contact for veterans in the area.

DWSM - SGB-1053 - Gayle from SSAFA with Dean from David Wilson Homes

Sarah Harris, SSAFA East Midlands Fundraising Officer, said: “We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for its generous donation. This will help us to support veterans and service people in their times of need.”

SSAFA was nominated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes employee, Dean Knowles who received support from the charity to help him through a challenging time in his life.

Sarah continued: “We were proud to give help to Dean when his family needed it, and it is heart-warming that he thought of us when he was given a chance by his employer to nominate a local charity for their funding scheme.

“This donation actually means more because it is the result of a beneficiary’s positive experience of SSAFA and wanting to do something in return – which is never expected.”

DWSM - SGB-1042 - Gayle from SSAFA receiving her cheque from Dean from David Wilson Homes

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer SSAFA a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work SSAFA does, visit the website.