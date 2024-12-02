Apprenticeship training provider picks Vulcan Works for new base

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 15:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A renowned Northamptonshire apprenticeship recruitment and training provider has chosen Vulcan Works as its new headquarters.

Starting Off has an excellent reputation across the county for providing well-trained, well-prepared apprentices for local businesses.

The company, which was established in Northamptonshire in 1989, moved all 20 of its staff into one of Vulcan Works’ creative workspaces at the end of September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six weeks later and the Starting Off team are very much at home in the serviced office space, which managing director Katie Goodall chose for its welcoming community and synergy.

Starting Off’s Katie Goodall in the new office at Vulcan Works.placeholder image
Starting Off’s Katie Goodall in the new office at Vulcan Works.

She said: “There’s always someone around and people are really friendly at Vulcan Works. The staff, Garrick and Gail are really helpful, and I like the fact that everything is included, down to the tea and coffee. It makes it simple, from a business perspective, to manage costs.

“I also love that there’s lots of add ons, it’s not just a room. They do great events and business support sessions, and the ethos behind the space was a really great fit for us. It ties in really well with our business and what we do.”

Vulcan Works offers unique office space, business support, hotdesking and coworking opportunities from its base in the town’s Cultural Quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their 900 square foot customisable studios, such as the one Starting Off occupies, are suitable for everything from dance workshops and photography sets to training sessions, rehearsal rooms and office space.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “Starting Off is a fantastic example of how our creative workspaces can be used for all sorts of different businesses and be a really effective base.

“Katie, Jess and the team have been a great addition to our community, and I hope they will continue to use all the amazing services that we have to offer our clients.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice