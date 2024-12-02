Apprenticeship training provider picks Vulcan Works for new base

A renowned Northamptonshire apprenticeship recruitment and training provider has chosen Vulcan Works as its new headquarters.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting Off has an excellent reputation across the county for providing well-trained, well-prepared apprentices for local businesses.

The company, which was established in Northamptonshire in 1989, moved all 20 of its staff into one of Vulcan Works’ creative workspaces at the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six weeks later and the Starting Off team are very much at home in the serviced office space, which managing director Katie Goodall chose for its welcoming community and synergy.

Starting Off’s Katie Goodall in the new office at Vulcan Works.

She said: “There’s always someone around and people are really friendly at Vulcan Works. The staff, Garrick and Gail are really helpful, and I like the fact that everything is included, down to the tea and coffee. It makes it simple, from a business perspective, to manage costs.

“I also love that there’s lots of add ons, it’s not just a room. They do great events and business support sessions, and the ethos behind the space was a really great fit for us. It ties in really well with our business and what we do.”

Vulcan Works offers unique office space, business support, hotdesking and coworking opportunities from its base in the town’s Cultural Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 900 square foot customisable studios, such as the one Starting Off occupies, are suitable for everything from dance workshops and photography sets to training sessions, rehearsal rooms and office space.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “Starting Off is a fantastic example of how our creative workspaces can be used for all sorts of different businesses and be a really effective base.

“Katie, Jess and the team have been a great addition to our community, and I hope they will continue to use all the amazing services that we have to offer our clients.”