Application submitted for new employment site near Rothwell

An aerial image showing the site's location in relation to surrounding villages

Harworth Group has announced that plans for a new employment site near Rothwell have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, which can deliver approximately 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs, include up to 1.8 million sq. ft of industrial and logistics space set across up to eight units. The scheme will deliver a mixture of storage and distribution units, as well as general industrial, which could include manufacturing facilities.

In addition to new jobs, Harworth Group is also committed to delivering a new roundabout along Harrington Road and a range of ecological enhancements to improve the biodiversity of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The submission of the application follows on from a programme of community engagement that saw Harworth receive feedback from over 700 people.

A CGI of the proposed development

A spokesperson for Harworth Group said “We are pleased to have submitted this application to help meet North Northamptonshire’s need for high-quality employment space.

“We have spent recent months working with the council and engaging with the local community. The feedback we have received has been greatly appreciated and we would like to thank everyone who got involved.

“It was clear from our engagement that there are a number of pertinent issues for local residents, including the quality of jobs delivered on the site, the local highways network, and the impact on biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that our plans can provide the range of jobs the local area needs, and we are committed to doing so in a way that works for local roads and delivers a net gain in biodiversity.”

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by North Northamptonshire Council in 2025. If you would like to learn more about the plans and what is proposed, you can visit www.harworth-rothwell.co.uk.