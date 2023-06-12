Nick Tite, from Serve, which has its headquarters in Rushden, said: “We have exciting news! Our charity is embarking on a mission to make a positive impact in the community and we need the public’s help to turn dreams into reality.

“Join us on our journey as we raise funds to support our incredible cause and bring hope to those in need.

“Together, we can create lasting change and uplift our local community."

Nick said: “But here's the best part – you get to choose how you want to contribute. From making a direct donation to organising your own mini-fundraiser, there are countless ways to get involved and make a difference such as bake sale, sponsored activity, coffee morning, you decide.

“Together, let's unleash the generosity within us all! Spread the word, rally your friends, and let's amplify our impact together.”

Nick said Serve is keen on gathering corporate supporters from the area to help maintain and improve its services.

He said: “Every contribution counts, no matter how big or small, and together we can create ripples of change that will resonate far beyond our wildest dreams. Let's show Northamptonshire the incredible power of compassion and generosity.”

If you would like to fundraise on the community or corporate fronts, contact Nick on 07738 190756 or [email protected]