Apertus Group supports school stars

Northampton-based business The Apertus Group pledged its support to the next generation of environmental and sustainability stars at the recent Northamptonshire Education Awards.

The business was proud to sponsor the Environmental & Sustainability Award category at the prestigious ceremony, which shines a spotlight on successful schools and leading lights in the education sector within the county. The event was hosted by broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and produced by All Things Business.

The eventual winner of the award was the Eco Schools Team at Wellingborough School, which has seen pupils meeting every week with a goal of making a difference, leading by example, and encouraging everyone at the school to be a part of environmental change.

The other nominees were Jack Bradbury from Northampton School for Boys, who has driven several sustainability initiatives at the school, and the Blisworth Community Primary School Team, who have been educating primary school children on how to take practical action to protect the environment and be advocates for change.

Apertus Group’s Grant McKenna with the winners from Wellingborough School

While Wellingborough School was the eventual winner, the nominees all noticed collaborative opportunities between their initiatives and agreed to work together and share best practice, so that all of the schools could benefit and find new ways to move towards sustainability and help the environment.

Grant McKenna, Managing Director at The Apertus Group, commented: “We’re so pleased to have been sponsors of this award which has led to the schools working collectively on their shared causes, both because it will be a net positive for the environment and the wider community, but also because it is reflective of our ethos.

“We want to work with businesses, and with our extensive network of connections, to get them the right deal, one that aligns with their ESG goals, that works financially, and provides the insights they need to make better business decisions. It’s collaboration and openness that means that we can all move forward towards better environmental and business outcomes.