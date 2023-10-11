Apertus Group procure Bewiched Coffee best energy deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apertus won the contract after an extensive tender process, winning the contract from a respected broker in the industry. What sealed the deal was their procurement of an energy provider with advanced analytics tools, allowing the owner of Bewiched to monitor and manage their energy use.

Grant McKenna, Managing Director of The Apertus Group, celebrated the contract win: “We’re so pleased to have won the business of Bewiched Coffee. We’re based just up the road so we’re regular customers, and it’s been a pleasure to deepen that relationship by procuring their energy. We always aim to get our customers the best deal for them and we really feel we’ve achieved that with Bewiched, especially on the analytics side.”

Matt Fountain, Managing Director at Bewiched Coffee, commented: “'We decided some time ago that despite our expanding geographical footprint, we wanted to retain as many local supply lines as possible to ensure we were contributing to the local economy, so partnering with the Apertus Group made perfect sense for our energy procurement and the added value they bring via their energy analysis dashboards will be crucial to us moving forwards.

Bewiched have a branch on Moulton Park, near to Apertus' office.