News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Apertus Group procure Bewiched Coffee best energy deal

Local energy brokers Apertus Energy, part of Apertus Group, have announced that they have won the business of Northamptonshire and West Midlands based coffee chain Bewiched Coffee as a new client, procuring them an excellent deal on their energy for an initial deal 12-month deal.
By Jack HollisContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Apertus won the contract after an extensive tender process, winning the contract from a respected broker in the industry. What sealed the deal was their procurement of an energy provider with advanced analytics tools, allowing the owner of Bewiched to monitor and manage their energy use.

Grant McKenna, Managing Director of The Apertus Group, celebrated the contract win: “We’re so pleased to have won the business of Bewiched Coffee. We’re based just up the road so we’re regular customers, and it’s been a pleasure to deepen that relationship by procuring their energy. We always aim to get our customers the best deal for them and we really feel we’ve achieved that with Bewiched, especially on the analytics side.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Fountain, Managing Director at Bewiched Coffee, commented: “'We decided some time ago that despite our expanding geographical footprint, we wanted to retain as many local supply lines as possible to ensure we were contributing to the local economy, so partnering with the Apertus Group made perfect sense for our energy procurement and the added value they bring via their energy analysis dashboards will be crucial to us moving forwards.

Bewiched have a branch on Moulton Park, near to Apertus' office. Bewiched have a branch on Moulton Park, near to Apertus' office.
Bewiched have a branch on Moulton Park, near to Apertus' office.
Most Popular

“We currently serve over 40,000 customers a week & genuinely want to create great moments for every single one of them, as well as our teams, having automation built into our energy strategy allows us to put more focus on these other areas.”

Related topics:NorthamptonshireWest Midlands