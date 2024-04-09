Apertus Group growth continues with new apprentice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maddie Vann joined Apertus as part of a move to change careers. Her previous roles have been in the health and social care sector, working in children’s homes and schools. Now, via apprenticeship specialist recruitment company Starting Off, Maddie is currently earning her Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship with Apertus Group.

Many people who wish to change careers may feel limited by their qualifications, gaining new ones in turn limiting the time available to earn money and maintain their lifestyle. Apprenticeships offer a compelling solution to this problem, offering the opportunity to earn while learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddie commented on her appointment: “I’ve really enjoyed my first few weeks at Apertus Group. I’ve mainly been working on the automotive side of the business, but every day has been different. Within my first week I was travelling to London to deliver a car. Considering these are things I’ve never done before; the team has made it exciting, everyone is available so I learn a lot from talking to people around the business. I can definitely see a future here.

“So far I’ve been learning about the car ordering process and all the paperwork that comes along with that, as well as all of the compliance aspects like insurance and license checks. I also deal with any queries and emails that come in. On the apprenticeship side, I’m still learning theories and best practice so I haven’t started a project yet, but I’d like to streamline the process for dealing with parking charges so I may look at that for my apprenticeship project.

“Being able to earn and learn was a lot more appealing to me as someone already in the workforce. Apprenticeships are definitely an underappreciated option for people looking for a change at any point in their career.”

Maddie’s appointment also follows the appointment of Jon Newsham as Head of Energy Services, who will help steer the business’s operations in the energy procurement sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad