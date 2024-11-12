Apertus apprentice achieves awards success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An apprentice at the local procurement company Apertus Group has won the prestigious Apprentice of the Year Award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards, hosted by comedian Alex Horne.

Maddie Humphrey, who is undertaking her Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration with Apertus Group, won the award for being ‘highly dedicated, very knowledgeable and having a huge impact on not only the business but within her industry’ according to the judging panel, which included former Apprentice star Nick Hewer.

Maddie said of her win: “The award win has given me a huge confidence boost! It can be hard to realise when you’re doing well at something, especially when you’re caught up in the day-today, and I don’t always give myself enough credit, so it has given me an opportunity to celebrate my achievements. All Things Business did an amazing job producing the event and I had a wonderful time, winning was a bonus!”

Maddie also hosts a YouTube series produced by Apertus Group, ‘In the Driver’s Seat with Maddie’, which sees her in conversation with businesspeople about cars and driving. Another part of her apprenticeship has seen her working on a long-term project for Apertus Group. She has been developing a new way for the business to manage damage on vehicles it has leased, which has already reduced liability for Apertus Group by 45%.

Maddie shows off her award after the main ceremony.

Apertus Group Managing Director Grant McKenna said: “Seeing someone who you saw huge potential in be recognised by others is a beautiful thing. Maddie, enjoy every message, moment and memory, you deserve every single one of them!”

Maddie joined Apertus Group in September 2023 after completing her A-Levels at Wootton Park School, studying Business, Psychology and Geography. The NBEAs were attended by over 500 people, who came together to celebrate the county’s business community and their achievements.