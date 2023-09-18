AP Racing to exhibit at next month’s MIA CTS23 at Silverstone

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Returning to the Silverstone Wing, the two-day trade only event (11-12 October) will bring together businesses from across the entire motorsport engineering supply chain.

Taking place at the heart of British motorsport, the free to attend trade event will showcase the latest high-performance technologies, explore the capabilities of world-leading companies and see innovative industry professionals take to the stage to share their experience and insights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the event, the Coventry-based team will be on hand (stand 3-15) to showcase the company’s innovative product range and its applications, while also engaging with existing and prospective customers, as well as the wider supply chain.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

AP Racing is also the headline sponsor for the annual evening MIA Business Excellence Awards, for a fifth consecutive year. One of the most prestigious evenings in the industry’s calendar, the dinner and awards ceremony takes place at the end of day one (11 October) and recognises excellence across all levels of motorsport and high performance engineering industries.

David Hamblin, managing director at AP Racing, commented: “The MIA CTS is a key event in the motorsport calendar and we’re pleased to be returning once again. The two-day event provides us with a great platform to connect with like-minded individuals, as well as new and existing customers.

“We’re also delighted to be the headline sponsor of the MIA Business Excellence Awards for a fifth consecutive year. It’s always a great evening celebrating the best the industry has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the first exhibition for us during the next four months and we’re looking forward to connecting with people from across the supply chain. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to catch up with existing customers, make some new connections and continue to grow our already strong reputation.”

The CTS23 exhibition is the first of four key events the company will attend between now and the end of January 2024. Other events include the Professional Motorsport World Expo at Köln Messe in Cologne (November 8-9), The Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) in Indianapolis, Indiana (December 7-9) and the business exhibit at Autosport International, at the NEC in Birmingham (11-14 January, 2024).