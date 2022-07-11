Another success for award-winning Daventry special school

Staff and students at a Daventry special school are celebrating after being given another award.

Daventry Hill School cements its reputation as a leader in the field of employability and careers after winning a national award from the Careers Development Institute for a programme they developed during the pandemic.

The award that the school won was the Pre16 Education Programme Award after it fought off tough competition from schools and academies from across the UK.

Gareth and Stacey at Daventry Hill School.

The Daventry Hill School Programme, ‘Careers Detectives’, is a programme that has been developed by members of staff at Daventry Hill School to allow learners the opportunity to explore the world of work in a fun and meaningful way.

Students learn about different job roles and sectors available to them, which helps develop imagination and motivation of the future workforce.

Headteacher Gareth Ivett said: “Careers Detectives is a wonderful programme that provides our students with the ability to learn about careers using the power of play. The programme provides our teaching team with detailed learning programmes that identify success criteria to support their delivery; the most important part of the programme is that its fun.”

Stacey Drake employability and careers leader at the school, who led the project, said: “It’s wonderful to receive the recognition and reassurance that what we are delivering is seen as best practice. Helping our students learn about the local community and employers is vital, and we could not achieve what we do without some key Daventry-based organisations such as Volvo, Amazon, Cummins, Macdonald’s and Tesco.”

Mr Ivett continued: “It’s a real honour to be recognised by the CDI. Although we never start a project with awards in mind; we focus on giving our students the best we can; it is fabulous for our staff to be recognised for their creativity and skills.

“It is really important to us to be innovative. An organisation that stands still is actually going backwards and we pride ourselves in providing the ability for our team to be creative to best meet our student’s needs.”